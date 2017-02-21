Police find no evidence of shooting after active shooter report in Houston hospital

HOUSTON — There has been a report of an active shooter inside a hospital in Houston.

Police responded to Ben Taub Hospital around 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls about shots fired.

The witnesses told police they heard someone say “Drop the gun, drop the gun” and then heard two loud bangs.

Police said they haven’t found anyone who has been injured or any evidence of a shooting.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said patients and employees are safe and accounted for.

People, including patients and medical personnel, were evacuated from the building. Others sheltered in place per protocol, police said.

“They’re still a lot of people in there. There’s about six or seven floors, so there are still a lot of people in there,” a witness told our sister station KIAH. “I think, they just wanted to get us out.”

Houston Police and a SWAT team are on the scene and have searched the whole hospital twice.

Police said have not found the suspect, who was reportedly on the second floor. Police also said they haven’t found evidence of a shots being fired but are reviewing security footage.

Acevedo called it a “massive, immediate response” involving multiple agencies. He said he believes that if there was an active shooter — though he said he’s not ruling out that there was one — they would have engaged him right away.

Acevedo said he is confident that if there was a threat, that threat is no longer at the hospital.

He said the hospital will resume operations, but officers will remain on the scene.