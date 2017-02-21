Police investigating shooting in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in a Hickory Hill neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Sassafras River Drive — which is near the intersection of Riverdale Road and East Raines.
Police say a man was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
A woman was with him at the time but she wasn’t injured.
So far, police haven’t determined what led to the shooting and haven’t released a description of any suspects.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.