× Police investigating shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects following a shooting in a Hickory Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Sassafras River Drive — which is near the intersection of Riverdale Road and East Raines.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A woman was with him at the time but she wasn’t injured.

So far, police haven’t determined what led to the shooting and haven’t released a description of any suspects.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.