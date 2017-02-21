Owners of Berclair nuisance home appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Walter Bemis said he has been able to sleep again at night, after authorities shut down the Berclair home next to his for being a public nuisance.

“It's such a relief. Everybody I've been talking to, they're so grateful," he said. "The last two days have been so quiet. It's been wonderful. There's been no drug traffic.”

The homeowner said he was grateful officials shut down the Ronnie Road house.

In addition, renter Betty Pratt was arrested last week for cocaine possession.

Jac-Co Construction Company, which owns the home, is now hoping an environmental court judge will let him keep the house.

"This is in regards to a public nuisance for which the court signed a temporary injunction,” environmental court referee John Cameron said.

Jac-Co property manager Christopher Parks asked the judge for more time before pleading their case. In court, he said his company was trying to evict Pratt.

But Bemis doesn't think the renter is the only problem.

“I wouldn’t [trust Jac-Co]. They put in two bad neighbors already,” he said.

County records showed Jac-Co bought the home in 2013.

Police said they responded to more than 80 calls there for incidents like drugs and shots fired over the last two years.

An owner told WREG he only knew about one of the calls.

WREG asked the Jac-Co property manager if he had a message for neighbors like Bemis.

“I’m only authorized to say, 'no comment,'" Parks said.

Cameron scheduled another hearing for March 23.