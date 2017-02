× No kids hurt in Ripley school bus crash

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A car hit a school bus in Ripley, sending it down an embankment.

It happened at Main Street and Monroe Street.

Thankfully, none of the three children on the bus was hurt, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver is also fine, but the bus monitor suffered minor injuries.

The children were released to their parents at the scene, THP said.