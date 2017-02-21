Mother continues to receive threatening mail from Shelby County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It can be exhausting walking through life having to look over your shoulder.

"We living on the edge and I`m tired of living like that."

Lakisha McCoy said she's gotten threatening and graphic letters addressed from the Shelby County jail.

"In there they was stating that they was going to rape and kill my little boy."

McCoy received the first letter in January and just got another one last Thursday, saying she had just two days to live.

"It had a whole lot of personal information. Social security number, birthday, telephone number, my momma's address, my little boy's grand momma's address."

She told police she's getting mysterious phone calls. Her tires were slashed and a total stranger even pointed a gun at her.

"I`m talking about since September, we`ve been going through pure hell. You hear me?"

Her boyfriend was killed last year. Police said Anthony Beason was robbed, shot and left for dead on the side of the road in South Memphis. Police made an arrest, but McCoy still hasn't found peace.

"When Anthony passed and they got Chris, that should`ve been it. It should have been over. We should have been left to grieve or whatever."

McCoy wasn't a witness and said she doesn't have a connection to her ex-boyfriend's murder. She doesn't know why her family is being targeted.

"How are they allowing those letters to leave 201 like that? They not straight. They not doing their job down there."

Memphis Police said they are trying to figure out who sent the letters from jail, but wouldn't say much else.

"We done already lost one person. Like I`m actually feeling like they`re waiting on somebody else to come up dead before they pursue something. They should be able to tell us something."