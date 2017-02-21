Marine and SPCA worker rescue dog from drain in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Marine and a Houston SPCA worker rescued a dog from a storm drain Tuesday.

Retired Marine Adam O'Brien jumped into action when heard the dog was stuck.

It took about a half hour to convince the dog to come out of a smaller pipe and figure out a way to carry him to the surface.

O'Brien said it appears the dog was on the streets for several weeks.

Neighbors say it came from a house that the tenant abandoned a month ago.

The SPCA will be taking care of the dog until they can find it a home.