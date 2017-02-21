× Man shot in eye in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man is critically wounded after being shot in the eye in Helena-West Helena.

Police were called to the scene in the 300 block of Cherrydale Place around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

The victim was lying next to a vehicle in a yard and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Police said one of the car’s windows was busted out as well.

Police are unsure what could have led to this shooting or if the victim knew the suspect.

Officers spoke with the residents of the home where the victim was found, and one of them said they saw the victim around midnight. Another mentioned seeing the car in the yard around 4 a.m. but thought the victim was in the house because the doors were closed. One of the residents told police they saw the car doors open around 6:20 a.m. and saw the victim lying there shot.

Police said the victim lives in Louisville, Kentucky, but is originally from Helena-West Helena.

If you know anything about this crime, call police at (870) 572-3441.