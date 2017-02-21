× Legal action considered after City Hall “blacklist” released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings released a video Monday night after WREG began pushing for answers about the so-called “blacklist” at Memphis City Hall.

On Tuesday, media outlets continued pushing for answers.

“Let me make this perfectly clear. No one is banned from City Hall,” Dir. Rallings said.

MPD is currently reviewing the list, but Rallings refused to answer how the department came up with the names in the first place.

“I`m not going to get into that right now,” he said. “We`re going to take time to go back through our procedures and make sure that they`re in the best interest of public safety.”

Part of the document came from an authorization of agency form Mayor Jim Strickland signed off on after a die-in style protest at his home last year.

The police department added Strickland’s list to the escort list allegedly without the mayor’s knowledge.

WREG discovered, however, the AOA document has some mistakes.

“It`s a work in progress, and we admit that there are some errors on the list,” Rallings said. “We`re going to do everything we can do to make sure that those are corrected.”

The Apperson Crump Law Firm is in the process of considering a class action lawsuit against the city — saying the “blacklist” breaks the law and goes against a federal judge’s ruling from the 1970’s.

The consent degree banned political surveillance after it was discovered the police department spied on civil rights activists and other groups back then.

However, Rallings told WREG the list is not political.

“My number one responsibility is to maintain public safety,” he said.