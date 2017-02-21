× Freshman leads Rebels to win over rival Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss-Freshman Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with a career-high 24 points and senior Sebastian Saiz added 23 and 10 rebounds as the Rebels pulled away from Mississippi State in overtime 83-76 Tuesday. The Bulldogs had tied the game at the end of regulation on I.J. Ready’s layup with one second left, but Tyree scored the first eight points of overtime as Ole Miss quickly took control. The Rebels are now 17-11 overall, 8-7 in the SEC. The Bulldogs drop to 14-13, 5-10 in league play.