Fox Meadows shooting sends victim to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for leads after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area.

According to police, dispatch received the call Tuesday night around 8 p.m. from the area of Chippewa and Cottonwood. The caller said hewr 33-year-old son had been shot.

The man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.