Fox Meadows shooting sends victim to the hospital

Posted 10:00 pm, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:04PM, February 21, 2017
shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for leads after a shooting in the Fox Meadows area.

According to police, dispatch received the call  Tuesday night around 8 p.m. from the area of Chippewa and Cottonwood. The caller said hewr 33-year-old son had been shot.

The man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.