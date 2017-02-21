× Fire destroys home in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Southwest Memphis early Tuesday.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of George Road near Ford Road.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the two-story home.

It took nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control — but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the garage behind the home.

MLGW also had to be called to the scene to deal with a gas leak.

There were no injuries reported.