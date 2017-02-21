Bullets fly outside a Midtown club, striking bystander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are looking for the people who sprayed bullets outside a Midtown club and hit a bystander sitting in her car.

"I was dead asleep it was 2:33 [a.m.]. That's what my clock said when I jumped out of bed," said Mary Inman. "You just sit there until it's over with. You're too afraid to come outside."

Inman saw the blue lights flicker through her window Sunday morning.

She knew the gunshots came from around the corner.

"At first, it sounded like a pistol," she said. "Then after that, two big rifles."

Officers a mile and a half up the road heard the gunshots too.

When they got to the scene early Sunday morning, they found an Expedition crashed and abandoned, sixteen shell casings and a bystander shot inside her car.

Police believe the shots were fired at Club Ten from the pawn shop parking lot on East Parkway.

One bullet reportedly went through a car striking a woman in her thigh.

Detectives said they found two different kinds of bullets scattered near the club, but haven't found who shot them.

"You start hearing those big gun shots. You don't know what to do. You just roll out of the bed and hope it don't get you," said Inman.

Inman said this is happening so often that lately she literally rolls out of bed. She wants it to stop.

"This isn't cowboy and Indian days. We don't live in the Western days no more," she said.

We tried contacting the owner at his business and home, but didn't have any luck.

Police hope video from the pawn shop and Dollar Tree store will help them find the gunmen, but Inman wants something done about the club too.

"I hope it doesn't take someone's life here, before they do something about it," she said.

Other neighbors told WREG they have the same concerns, but were too afraid to go on camera.

The city and county said they are looking into the club to see if there are any code violations.

We also asked police ho many times they responded here in the past year. They're working to get that information to us too.