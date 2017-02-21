Bull takes to the streets of New York City

NEW YORK — A loose bull had police scrambling Tuesday as the animal made its way through the streets of New York City.

Parts of the chase were caught on camera. You can see someone attempting to use their car to slow the bull down, while another person trails on foot.

He was cornered in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens where officials managed to sedate him using darts. But this guy wasn’t going down without a fight. He managed to break free from the backyard.

More than an hour later, the bull was cornered again and captured.

Sadly, sources report the bull died after the encounter.

Officials said the bull originally escaped from a slaughterhouse not too far away.