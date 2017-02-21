Attempted arson suspect caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Surveillance cameras captured a woman pacing through the parking lot of Executive Carwash on Lamar Avenue Saturday evening, holding what appears to be a can full of gas.

"She got a gas can and she started pouring gas around the lot."

A manager at the car wash said the woman arrived in a white Dodge Challenger with another woman. Videos showed her peering into the windows of the carwash office, then grabbing a gas can and trying to light it with her cigarette.

"That was two failed attempts with the cigarette, and then she turned around and took the lighter and tried to light it."

Police said they found a lit gas can under the rear bumper of one of the cars, but the car wasn't damaged.

The manage said she did not recognize the woman and had no clue why she would want to do this.

"The thing is if one car would`ve actually caught on fire and blew up another car, another car, and it could have been a huge disaster."

If you can help authorities in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.