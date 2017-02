× 7-year-old taken to hospital after car drives into church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a church Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Macon Road.

Police said the car hit the church after being run off the roadway.

A 7-year-old was hurt and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, police said. The child is not in critical condition.

Police are not sure at this time whether the 7-year-old was in the car or the church.