Woman saves officer by jumping on suspect’s back during struggle

BATON ROUGE — A woman is being praised by the Baton Rouge Police Department after she literally jumped in to save a police officer under attack.

Vickie Williams-Tillman was driving down the street early Sunday morning when she came upon Officer Billy Amie. The officer was reportedly trying to put a suspect under arrest after finding drugs in his car. The two were having a “heated exchange” when the suspect started struggling. Instead of just driving by, Williams-Tillman pulled up alongside the officer and asked if he needed any help. That’s when things reportedly got violent, CBS News reported.

The suspect, 28-year-old Thomas Bennett, managed to get the officer’s baton and began beating Officer Amie over the head.

Williams-Tillman immediately dialed 911, but soon realized she needed to take action.

“Risking her own safety she jumped out of her vehicle and onto the back of the 28-year old assailant,” the police department said. “Ms. Williams-Tillman was able to help hold off the assailant until other officers arrived.”

According to WAFB, backup eventually arrived and were forced to deploy a taser to get the suspect under control. All three individuals involved were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Despite the injury, Williams-Tillman said she just glad everything turned out all right in the end.

“I’m just glad that he’s here,” an emotional Williams-Tillman said during the news conference. “I’m just so happy, lost of words. I’m just so glad of the turnout. I know God led me in that direction when I left my home.”