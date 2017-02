If you received a refund check from Wal-Mart, the retail giant confirmed it is indeed real and not a scam.

Police in Wisconsin warned people about a scam after some people received these letters, WISN reported.

Police warn of Walmart refund check scam https://t.co/liyhITnl5n pic.twitter.com/KvRt84JOvT — WISN 12 News (@WISN12News) February 16, 2017

However, it turned out this was no scam. Wal-Mart sent the record straight that the checks could be cashed safely.

The refund stems from an overpayment at the pharmacies, vision centers or care clinics.