We bring a little glitz and glamour to your dinner table with a Hollywood inspired recipe from Chef Elle but at a price you can afford.

With the Golden Globes® and SAG Awards behind it’s time to think about the Oscars®. And Chef Elle is back with a recipe and party planning tips for your celebration.

So, give this dish a try. After all, it’s inspired by one of the movies, but mostly, she’s kept it fresh and easy.

The Most Non-Traditional Fruit Salad by Chef Elle



2 boxes lemon gelatin

16 oz. preserved peaches, cut into chunks

16 oz. pineapple chunks, reserve pineapple juice

8 oz. sharp, cheddar cheese, grated

7 oz. miniature marshmallows

1 c chopped pecans, toasted

Topping

16 oz. heavy cream

3 T confectioner’s sugar

reserved pineapple juice

1 c granulated sugar

2 T all-purpose flour

1 egg, beaten well

Old-school Translations

c=cup; T=tablespoon; t=teaspoon

Procedure

Cook gelatin according to the package instructions.

Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate. Once firm, gently stir in pineapple and peach chunks. Cover surface with marshmallows. Return dish to the refrigerator.

Meanwhile, add granulated sugar, flour, pineapple juice, butter and beaten egg to a medium pot and set over medium-low heat. Stir often. Once the custard thickens, remove from heat and transfer to a dish. Cover with plastic film and refrigerate for at least 6 hours.

Combine heavy cream and confectioner’s sugar to a chilled bowl. Using the whisk attachment, whip until stiff peaks form. Gently fold custard into whipped cream. Evenly spread topping over marshmallows.

Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese and nuts just before serving. (serves 6)

Easy Solutions

When we growing up, Mother used to add sliced bananas to the gelatin as well.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give this very unorthodox fruit salad a try and let us know what you think. Remember, if you want the same results, follow the recipes and use the products mentioned.

