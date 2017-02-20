Shelby County Commission passes new social media policy motion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Shelby County Commission passed a motion Monday evening to amend its social media policy for all current employees without violating their first amendment rights.

According to the new policies, employees can not access any social media accounts during work hours or on government issued devices.

The policy said employees should not identify their employer on their social media accounts, but said if they choose to do so, they will be held to a high level of scrutiny. Those individuals will not be allowed to post anything that inappropriately attacks a person's race, sexual orientation, race, religion, etc., or that supports sexual harassment or threats of violence. Anything that also creates a hostile work environment will not be allowed.

The County Commission said all employees will be trained on the new policy. Anyone who breaks the policy could be terminated or face other disciplinary action.

WREG's Michael Quander also learned the policy would only apply to county employees and not elected officials.