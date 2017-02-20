× Sedgwick Claims Management to expand headquarters, bring 150 jobs to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sedgwick Claims Management announced it’s expanding its headquarters in Memphis, creating some 150 new jobs for our area.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Cheif Operating Officer Ted Townsend said the company will provide tech/product development jobs.

These jobs are “high-end, high -tech jobs,” and presents a challenge to Memphis to improve its high-tech workforce development.

The company currently has 250 locations nationwide.

WREG’ Stacy Jacobson is learning more about this recent development.

