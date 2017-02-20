Police patrols increase after shooting at Tom Lee Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is looking at safety measures put in place for Beale Street Landing and nearby Tom Lee Park after shots rang out at 6:30 Sunday night.

A viewer captured the chaos as people started running around screaming after the gunfire rang out. Authorities told WREG, one person was shot. The shooter is still on the run.

As we start to see warmer weather and more people out, the city of Memphis usually sees an uptick in crime. It's something the Memphis Police Department is getting ready by adding additional patrols.Gracie Yancy said she noticed an increased police presence when she was at Beale Street Landing with her grandchildren on Monday.

“We were going to bring the kids down yesterday evening and we decided not to. I was kinda tired and I was like I’m so thankful we stayed in because that would not have been good. We probably would have been in the midst of it,” she said.

On Monday, she said she saw an increased police presence.

“We got down here around 11:30ish/noon and we’ve seen quite a few MPDs which is great, we need that,” she explained.

Studies have shown when the temperature goes up so do the number of police calls usually. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he talked to Police Director Mike Rallings about this weekend’s crime. Strickland said as the weather changes so does police protocol.

“February is warmer than it’s probably ever been and I believe he’s going to start that procedure in February than waiting until April or May,” explained Strickland.

It’s unclear what exactly the protocol is but on Monday Memphis Police said there will be additional patrols in the area with the increase in crowds.

Right now there are always Sky Cops monitoring the popular park, but Yancy said since the shooting she’s changing her habits.

“I don’t think we’ll be coming in the evenings anymore. We’ll have to come in the morning before the crowds come out you know the teenagers and the young adults get out,” she said.