× Pet-saving devices to be utilized by West Memphis Fire crews soon

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Fire Department will soon be toting new devices that will help save your pet’s life in the event of an emergency.

Each year, it’s estimated more than 40,000 family pets are killed in house fires due to asphyxiation. Wanting to prevent the loss of your loved one, West Memphis fire crews requested pet oxygen masks from Project Breathe.

The free masks work exactly like an oxygen mask for humans– fitting snugly over the nose and mouth to get oxygen into the lungs, but are pet sized. Each kit comes with a small, medium and large mask to help any given pet, no matter the size.

So far, Project Breathe estimates their devices have saved more than 10,000 pets in their time of need.

At this time, it’s unclear when the devices will begin being utilized by the West Memphis Fire Department.

If you would like to request a kit for your city’s fire department, click here.