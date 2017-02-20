× Memphis woman dies when her car goes into Louisiana river

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Authorities say a Tennessee woman drowned after she apparently drove her car into the Atchafalaya River in Louisiana.

Three other occupants escaped.

The Advocate reports that 27-year-old Antrineka Wilson of Memphis drowned after the car went into the river around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin Parish.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Maj. Ginny Higgins said two children and another adult were able to escape from the vehicle and were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Higgins said it appears to have been an accident and she may have accidentally drive down a boat ramp.