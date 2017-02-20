× Memphis Police experimenting with new shifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are experimenting with a plan that could cut overtime costs while putting more officers on the streets.

Over the weekend, the pilot program started at the Old Allen and Raines precincts. WREG has learned some officers will work ten-hour shifts –2 p.m. to midnight — overlapping with officers already on shift starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s not just overtime with our officers, it’s a safety issue with our officers. We want to make sure we have enough officers on the street to cover the calls and also enough officers to back each other up as well. Overtime is a portion of it and that’s true, but again it’s a safety issue and it’s about serving the public,” Chief Deputy Frank Garrett.

He also said it should cut down on fatigue. Officers who work the ten-hour weekend shifts will have three days a week off from work.