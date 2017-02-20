× Memphis Mayor: Riverside park not a ‘done deal’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Contrary to recent reports, plans for a season pop-up park along Riverside Drive are not a done deal, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told WREG Monday.

Just last week, the Riverfront Development Corporation released details about the plan saying the park would shut down the street during the summer season. At the time, they implied the project was “95 percent or above” going to happen.

On Monday, Mayor Strickland said that’s not correct.

“Well, I don’t think it’s a 95 percent done deal, because I have to make that decision. We’ve not made that decision,” he told WREG’s Stacy Jacobson.

He said before any project is green-lighted, a formal presentation must be made to both himself and the engineering department. That has not happened as of Monday.

Another thing that has motorists in particular worried is when Riverside Drive will be closed. WREG was told the roadway would be closed during the summer season. The mayor clarified that timeline for us Monday.

“But as I understand what the proposal is is during Memphis in May when much of Riverside Drive is closed, that they want to close another portion of it to do these activities on the river that coincide with Memphis in May,” he said.

The RDC said they will likely start working on the park in late April, just before the start of Memphis in May.