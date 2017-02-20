Malt beverage Zima may be making a comeback

If you’re nostalgic for the ’90s, maybe a bottle of Zima can help you reminisce.

The clear malt beverage may be coming back to store shelves, according to Advertising Age.

A spokesman for MillerCoors could not confirm the news to Advertising Age at this time, but he did say, “If you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.”

Beer Business Daily reported Zima is already in distributor warehouses, so that seems to be a good sign you can taste the ’90s again soon.

Zima was a hit when Coors first sold the drink in 1993. Sadly for Zima fans, its sales declined, and it eventually stopped being produced in the United States in 2008.

You better stock up, though, as the return of Zima won’t be permanent. Beer Business Daily reported it will only be sold for a limited time.

If you’re too desperate to wait for its U.S. return, you can get some now in Japan, where it’s still being sold.