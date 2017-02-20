‘Hamilton’ coming to Memphis for future Orpheum season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton fans, rejoice! The popular Broadway musical is coming to a theater near you.
The Orpheum Theatre announced Monday the shows in its 2017-18 Broadway season, plus the arrival of Hamilton for the 2018-19 season.
Hamilton may draw the most anticipation, but 2017-18 season is full of shows to look forward to as well:
- The King and I
- An American in Paris
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Finding Neverland
- The Color Purple
- Wicked
- Something Rotten