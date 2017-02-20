‘Hamilton’ coming to Memphis for future Orpheum season

Posted 6:38 pm, February 20, 2017, by
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hamilton fans, rejoice! The popular Broadway musical is coming to a theater near you.

The Orpheum Theatre announced Monday the shows in its 2017-18 Broadway season, plus the arrival of Hamilton for the 2018-19 season.

Hamilton may draw the most anticipation, but 2017-18 season is full of shows to look forward to as well:

  • The King and I
  • An American in Paris
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • Finding Neverland
  • The Color Purple
  • Wicked
  • Something Rotten