Grandmother charged after 4-year-old shot by brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grandmother of a 4-year-old who was shot Sunday night in Memphis has been charged.

Police say the child was shot by his brother.

Dianne Nellums has been charged with child abuse.

Nellums told police someone had shot into her home earlier and she had taken a gun from a lock box and fired shots into the ground.

She said she put the gun back, but forgot to lock the box.

Police were on the scene investigating the shots that had been fired at the home when they heard a shot from inside the house.

Police say she carried the injured boy outside.

A police officer was able to stop the child from bleeding by applying a tourniquet.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mirror Avenue.

The child is expected to be OK, police said.

The suspect drove away from the scene and has not been taken into custody.