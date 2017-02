× Carjacking suspects hit police cars while trying to get away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two carjacking suspects hit two police cars as they were trying to get away.

Officers were flagged down around 2 p.m. and alerted to a carjacking that happened near Curtis Street and Cottonwood Road.

No one was hurt when the suspects hit the squad cars, police said.

Police were able to take one of the suspects into custody, but the other is still at large.