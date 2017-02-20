× California officer killed, another injured following early morning shootout

WHITTIER, Ca. — A California police officer is dead and another injured following a shootout Monday morning.

According to KTLA, it all started when the two officers responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. in Whittier. Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press the two officers were approaching the vehicle when they were shot by an alleged gang member driving a stolen car.

It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was involved in the crash or driving by the scene when he opened fire.

They immediately returned fire, injuring the suspect.

The identities of those involved has not been released at this time.

One officer dead, another injured in shootout after report of traffic collision in Whittier https://t.co/ASjBzln9Hz pic.twitter.com/lvJrbqhjeJ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 20, 2017

Update: 2 police officers, suspect transported to hospitals after shooting in Whittier; conditions unknown https://t.co/gCyCY6X8R2 pic.twitter.com/TOcR282RYE — KTLA (@KTLA) February 20, 2017