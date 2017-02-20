Beloved Memphis bookstore closes its doors but doesn’t lose hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Booksellers at Laurelwood closed to Monday despite many supporter efforts to keep the doors of the beloved bookstore open.

"It’s like it’s been here forever and you don’t want to let it go," said Nicole Jackson.

"It’s just hard to find a bookstore that feels like home to you," added Jackson.

Jackson said there’s just something about curling up in a cozy nook in the corner of the bookstore—a routine that she now has to part ways with.

"We are hoping they can find a smaller place and maybe re open in the future," added Jackson.

And that could become a reality. According to the bookstore's owner, this may not be the end for the store. He said there are talks of opening another store, but as of now nothing is set in stone.

Good news for those who hope this won’t be the last chapter for the bookstore.

Supporters told WREG they don’t want to see the bookstore empty even if another bookstore doesn’t buy the space.