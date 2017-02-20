× 10-year-old released from hospital after being shot in head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old is now recovering at home a week after she was shot in the head.

Police said William Gregory, 28, shot into a home at the Goodwill Village Apartments Feb. 13.

A bullet hit Vynnitra Dobbs, but amazingly, her family said her skull stopped the bullet from doing further damage.

She had been at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but WREG learned Monday she has been released.

Vynnitra’s mother, Arnitra Bruce, said her daughter was talking and walking Friday with the help of physical therapy.

The accused shooter, Gregory, is facing a list of charges, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the family is trying to move away from that apartment.

“Can’t go back. Can’t go there. Can’t go there. I wouldn’t even jeopardize taking her back there,” Bruce said Friday.