Tatiyana Webb named Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Tatiyana Webb has been selected as a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

She is a teacher at Veritas College Preparatory Charter School. It prepares Memphis students in grades five through eight to excel in high school and college as accomplished scholars and to contribute to their communities as ethical leaders.

Ms. Webb teaches 8th grade mathematics.

She says she loves teaching because "students are the future and (she) needs to make sure it's bright."

According to the Veritas College Prep website, "Within the Veritas Prep vision, success can only be measured in terms of our students’ academic success and development of character. Veritas Prep will follow national models of highly successful urban education and will be informed by the most salient educational research and proven best practices. Our curriculum will focus on the core academic subjects of reading, writing, mathematics, sciences, and social studies and impel our college preparatory mission for every student."