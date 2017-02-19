South Carolina Wal-Mart cashier pays for half of family’s groceries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cashier’s act of kindness is going viral.

Ashley Jordan wrote in a Facebook post how she and her husband can barely afford groceries for their family of five, so shopping is a stressful experience.

On a trip to Wal-Mart, she said the cashier, who Jordan said was Sharnique Dasant, commented she must have a big family because she had a lot in her cart. As she looked through her wallet to get money to pay, Dasant told her it looked like she needed a blessing.

Jordan said she was shocked to see Dasant paid for half her family’s groceries.

“I was really at a loss for words. I didn’t know what to say. How could this woman who didn’t even know me, know our situation, know us, why would she do this?” she wrote. “Me and my husband and our very fussy one year old finally got into the car and when we did we just looked at each other and smiled and at that moment we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there.”