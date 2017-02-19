Man shot near Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been shot near Beale Street Landing.

Police responded to 251 Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. after officers in the area heard gunshots.

Memphis Fire said they transported one person to Regional Medical Center. Police said he is not in critical condition.

Police said people were fighting before the shots rang out.

There are several police cars as well as a crime scene investigation van on the scene, and crime scene tape has been set up in the parking lot.

Riverside Drive near Beale Street is shut down.

WREG is working to learn more about what happened.