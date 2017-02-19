× Police investigating two early morning murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department are investigating two murders that took place early Sunday morning.

The first happened in the 3400 block of Benbow. Just before 1 a.m., police found an unidentified, 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The second happened at 1251 Thrushcross Cove, just before 4 a.m. A 65-year-old woman was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, a 67-year-old man, was found with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say this may have been a murder-suicide.

WREG is working to find out more information about the homicides.