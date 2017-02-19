× Police investigating another murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide, the second such case called in to police Sunday.

This one happened at an apartment in the 200 block of North Waldran Boulevard.

Police said a family friend went to the apartment to check on them and found them dead.

Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide, but police did not give further details.

The female victim is 55 years old and the male victim is 64, police said.

This marks the 30th homicide of 2017 in Memphis.

Earlier Sunday, a neighbor in Thrushcross Cove found a couple dead in their home. Police said the husband killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself.