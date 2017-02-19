Neighbors identify couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in East Memphis.

Neighbors say Tom Swearengen shot and killed his wife, Margaret, then turned the gun on himself.

A neighbor tells WREG he made the gruesome discovery.

Police were called to the home on Thrushcross Cove just before 4 a.m. Sunday, but the neighbor who found the bodies tells WREG they could have been there for days.

JUST IN: This is the couple neighbors say was killed in this AM's murder-suicide in E. Memphis – Tom and Margaret Swearengen. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VFyT4JqRmm — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) February 19, 2017

He tells us something seemed “off” and that the blinds at the house hadn’t been closed since Friday, so he stopped by to check on the couple.

That’s when he says he found the Swearengens dead on the living room floor.

He tells us they had been having marital problems and were discussing divorce.

Other neighbors tell WREG they didn’t know the couple well but that they had been living on the block for about seven years and “seemed nice.”