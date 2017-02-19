× Man critically shot during home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot late Saturday night after three men forced their way into his home.

Police arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of Dwight Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was outside with another person when three people, one of whom he knew, approached them with a gun and demanded they let them into the home.

The victims complied, and the suspects stole money from the residence, police said.

One of the suspects shot one of the victims while they were inside the home, and then all three suspects drove away, police said.

The victim who was shot is in critical condition at Regional Medical Center, police said.

Police are looking for the suspects.