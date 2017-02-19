× Gasol helps West to All-Star Game win

NEW ORLEANS – Marc Gasol almost put together a triple double, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists as the West bested the East in the NBA All-Star Game 192-182 in the highest scoring game in league history.

In a game full of records, MVP Anthony Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star scoring record by scoring 52 in his hometown. Chamberlain’s record of 42 had stood for 55 years.

The biggest storyline in the Big Easy, would former Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook play nice?? They did with Durant finishing with a triple double, 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Westbrook scoring 41…which on any other night would have been good enough for him to win a third straight All-Star Game MVP award–just not on this night. He has Davis to thank for that.