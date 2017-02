OVERLAND, Mo. — A Missouri baby was abducted Sunday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen, KTVI reported.

Police said his father, Brian Pullen, 40, took him.

The father does not have custody and is a convicted felon and registered sex offender, police said. Police also said he was armed with a shotgun when he took the baby.

Police believe they may be headed to the Fairmont, Illinois, area and could be with William V. Bowen, 37.