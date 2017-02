× 4-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old has been shot.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mirror Avenue.

The person who called police said someone shot at her home.

The gunfire hit a 4-year-old, who was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The child is expected to be OK, police said.

The suspect drove away from the scene and is at large.