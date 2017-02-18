× Woman in hospital after house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at 2581 Kenner Avenue. The Memphis Fire Department said crews responded to the call just before 2 a.m. and brought the fire under control at 2:10 a.m.

The unidentified woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire department determined the home did not have a working smoke alarm. The fire department also said faulty electrical wiring in the attic of the home led to the fire. The home sustained smoke, fire and water damage.