GASTONIA, N.C. — It’s been seven years since they’ve been together, but it looks like their love for each other hasn’t faded.

It was a touching moment Saturday when Kelly Accettola was reunited with her dog, Bemis, who was stolen in 2011, WSOC reported.

Dog stolen 7 years ago found in Gastonia, reunited with California ownerhttps://t.co/V7bgt33M3F pic.twitter.com/s6npJMOGt0 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 18, 2017

A woman found Bemis in North Carolina in December.

Luckily, Bemis was microchipped, so dog and human could find each other again. The American Kennel Club contacted Accettola, who flew out to North Carolina from her home in California.