Men robbed at gunpoint on UofM campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning on the University of Memphis campus.

The university sent out a safety alert about the incident.

The victims told police two suspects came up to them around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Veterans Avenue and State Street.

One suspect had a revolver and demanded the victims’ cellphones and wallets, according to the alert.

After the robbery, the two suspects got into a car, driven by a third suspect, and fled north on Innovation Drive, according to the alert.

The victims described the car as a large black SUV with damage on the driver’s door. There isn’t a good description of the suspects.

No one was hurt, the alert said.

University Police is working with Memphis Police to investigate the crime. If you know anything, call MPD at (901) 545-COPS or University Police at (901) 678-HELP. You can submit an anonymous tip here.

In the alert, the university reminded students about the Tiger Escort Program. If you’re a student and would like someone to escort you on campus between dusk and dawn, call (901) 678-HOME.