Police: Massachusetts woman drinks wine in front of officers after crash

HINGHAM, Mass. — One Massachusetts woman was feeling quite bold this Valentine’s Day.

A driver said Erin Lynch, 37, swerved, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit her the night of Feb. 14, WBZ reported.

Police said they smelled alcohol on Lynch’s breath. When they asked her for her license and registration, police said Lynch pulled out a bottle of wine and took a swig.

Hingham Police provided photo evidence of the not-car-appropriate beverage on Twitter.

Driver arrested for #DrunkDriving after crashing into a car Valentines Day continued drinking wine after the crash in front of Officers. pic.twitter.com/5GQTOXntij — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) February 16, 2017

Police said neither woman was hurt. However, Lynch did end up being taken to the hospital, though getting her on a stretcher was no easy feat, as she was being “uncooperative,” police said.

She was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.