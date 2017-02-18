× Macon’s career high helps Hogs knock off Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – Daryl Macon scored a career-best 30 points as Arkansas won its third straight with a 98-80 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.

The win comes a game after the Razorbacks (20-7, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) won at No. 21 South Carolina, and it gives the school at least 20 wins for the third time in the last five seasons.

Macon hit a career-best 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, finishing 10 of 13 overall from the field while topping his previous high of 23 points, set against Texas in December. Jaylen Barford added 15 points, Moses Kingsley 14 and Anton Beard 11 for Arkansas.

Deandre Burnett led the Rebels (16-11, 7-7) with 27 points, while Terence Davis had 24 in the loss.