Harrison beats Young to advance to 1st career final

MEMPHIS – Ryan Harrison beat fellow American Donald Young 6-4, 6-4 in 90 minutes Saturday night at the Memphis Open semifinals, finally advancing to his first career final in his eighth try.

Harrison failed to convert four match points as Young broke him in the eighth game of the second set before holding serve to win. Harrison finished serving up his fifth ace on his fifth match point. He credited Young, who leaves Memphis still looking for his first career ATP World Tour title, with raising his play.

“I lost four match points, but I didn’t play a bad point,” Harrison said.

Harrison will play Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, a 7-6 (5), 6-1 winner over Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan, for the championship Sunday.