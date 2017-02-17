Warrant out for suspect in shooting of 10-year-old Memphis girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A warrant has been issued for the man suspected of shooting a 10-year-old girl in Memphis.

William Gregory is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a gun and using a gun during a dangerous felony.

Vynnitra Dobbs was in her apartment when she was shot in the head last week.

"By the grace of God the bullet didn`t go into her brain. Her skull stopped the bullet," said her father.

Dobbs is convinced the bullet that went through his apartment and hit his little girl inside was meant for him.

He said he was outside his house when a man he recognized but doesn't know by name approached him.

The man began yelling at him, telling him to leave the area. Dobbs said he knew he had a gun so he went inside his apartment to get away.

"I came back outside, ended up talking to some neighbors on the side we hear four shots boom, boom, boom, boom."

Dobbs said he didn`t really think much of the gunshots; unfortunately, gunfire is common in the area. A few minutes later he went back inside his and saw the unthinkable.

"Went in the house my little brother said my baby had been shot, her mama had her, she was trying to keep her woke," he explained.

Dobbs believes the man who pulled the trigger is the same person who confronted him.

"I know he's the shooter. I know he is, I know he is. You ain't ever shooting the person that you shooting at. It`s always gonna be someone innocent," he said.

Now this father is re-evaluating things.

"I don`t know if it`s a call for me. It could be my wake up call. I don`t know.' I`m never leaving her no more I know that she aint ever going out my sight no more"