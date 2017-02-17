Tunica County Sheriff’s Department releases fight video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. -- Newly-released surveillance video shows Derek Smith about an hour before his arrest and two days before his death.

The video begins with Smith gesturing wildly at the bar at Frankie's Pub in Robinsonville around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Minutes later, he's right in the middle of a full-fledged fight with what appears to be at least two other people. He's knocked to the ground, then lies there for the remainder of the video.

The Tunica County Sheriff's Department said they're releasing the video in hopes someone recognizes the man who knocked Smith out.

"Due to the lack of cooperation between the witnesses that was there, we`re hoping someone can help identify this individual," said Assistant Chief Cedric Davis with the Tunica County Sheriff`s Department.

When deputies responded, Davis said Smith was once again responsive. At that point, deputies weren't aware he's been knocked unconscious.

Davis said Smith pushed a deputy and they had to subdue him, one even holding a stun gun to his leg.

"Once you place your hands on an officer, then it takes it to a different level."

Paramedics were called to the scene, which Davis said is routine anytime there's been an assault. Smith reportedly refused medical attention. He said the man was perfectly fine the rest of the night and the next day, until Friday night when he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead more than 24 hours later.

The Sheriff's Department only released part of the surveillance video Friday. They said the part showing Smith allegedly pushing a deputy was the portion that was sent to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for review.

It's unclear when the footage will be released.